The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TA opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $783.24 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 2.22. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

TravelCenters of America Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.