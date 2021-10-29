The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 353,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.1% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.1% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

