The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.84. 6,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,107. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.85 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

