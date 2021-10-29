The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.88

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 14595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in The Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.