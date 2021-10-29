The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.88

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 14595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in The Western Union by 146.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Western Union (NYSE:WU)
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
