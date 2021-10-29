Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Argus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $613.89.

Shares of TMO opened at $618.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $568.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.87. The firm has a market cap of $243.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $627.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $893,779,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,617,000 after acquiring an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after acquiring an additional 566,814 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

