Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.370-$23.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.10 billion-$37.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.09 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY21 guidance to $23.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $613.89.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $13.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $633.07. 1,538,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,828. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $634.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

