TheStreet Upgrades Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.57.

LBRT opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,300 shares of company stock worth $7,014,802. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,279 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% in the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,557,000 after acquiring an additional 322,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,950 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

