TheStreet Upgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to C

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

