THG (LON:THG) Price Target Cut to GBX 510

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 127.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on THG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 624 ($8.15) price target on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 680.80 ($8.89).

Get THG alerts:

Shares of THG stock opened at GBX 224 ($2.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 557.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 596.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.53. THG has a one year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a one year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

In other THG news, insider Damian Sanders purchased 5,217 shares of THG stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85). Also, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 46,926 shares of company stock valued at $18,475,802.

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.