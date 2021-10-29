THORChain Price Up 29% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and $125.00 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.66 or 0.00021874 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00070731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00071055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00095897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,237.97 or 0.99644864 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,386.71 or 0.07023256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021836 BTC.

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 256,710,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

