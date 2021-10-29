ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading Up 5.4%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s share price was up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 1,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 579,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,450,414 shares of company stock valued at $54,424,331.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $204,700,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 613,762 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ThredUp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after purchasing an additional 453,430 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ThredUp by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,770,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 998,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ThredUp by 1,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,675 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

