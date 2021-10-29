Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Update

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,000 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the September 30th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $521.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.93. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.69 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tiptree by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,929,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,107 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 637,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 347,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

