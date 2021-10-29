Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$24.00 at ATB Capital

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TPZ. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.82.

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$17.68 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.07 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.2098816 EPS for the current year.

