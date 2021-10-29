Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$24.00 at National Bankshares

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPZ. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.82.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TSE TPZ opened at C$17.68 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.07 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.05. The company has a quick ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 32.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.2098816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.