TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

TTE stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.