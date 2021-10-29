TouchCon Price Hits $0.0097 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, TouchCon has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a market cap of $1.02 million and $66,638.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

