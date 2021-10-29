Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Update

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,593,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGHI opened at $0.02 on Friday. Touchpoint Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Touchpoint Group alerts:

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.