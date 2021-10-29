Traders Buy High Volume of Hasbro Call Options (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 32,840 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,320% compared to the typical volume of 2,313 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $96.59 on Friday. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,718,000 after purchasing an additional 771,865 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,971,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,200,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,504,000 after purchasing an additional 317,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

