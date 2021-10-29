Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.48

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.48 and last traded at $74.30, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Get Transcat alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $550.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after acquiring an additional 163,386 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 43.2% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Transcat by 1,879.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.