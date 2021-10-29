TransUnion to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

