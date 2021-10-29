Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $33.09.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,243 shares of company stock worth $1,733,240 over the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travere Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 419.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

