Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,885.85 ($24.64).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,541.50 ($20.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,701.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,807.54. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

