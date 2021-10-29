Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT Raised to C$4.30 at Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOLWF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

