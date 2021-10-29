Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Improvement in demand for railcars is aiding Trinity. The company’s leasing business is benefiting from fleet growth, higher utilization rates and increased services fees. Its measures to reward its shareholders is encouraging. Trinity launched a new $250-million share buyback program following the completion of the previous one. The company returned nearly $0.5 billion to shareholders through dividends ($69 million) and share repurchases ($405 million). However, Trinity’s operations are being hurt by supply chain disruptions, as well as labor shortages and turnover, partly due to which its shares have underperformed its industry so far this year. Additionally, increase in selling, engineering, and administrative expenses has the potential to hurt the company’s bottom line. Weakness in the Rail Products Group is also concerning.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

TRN opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

