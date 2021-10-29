TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,242 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.