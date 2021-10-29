Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Simon R. Vernon Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:TRTN opened at $62.93 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57.
Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Triton International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Triton International in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Triton International by 341.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.
About Triton International
Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.
See Also: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.