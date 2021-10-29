Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Simon R. Vernon Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:TRTN opened at $62.93 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Triton International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Triton International in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triton International in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Triton International in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Triton International by 341.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.