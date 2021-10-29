Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) EVP John F. O’callaghan Sells 5,000 Shares

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Triton International stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $400.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.42 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Triton International by 23.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,006,000 after acquiring an additional 376,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triton International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 88,357 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Triton International by 21.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 469,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 82,958 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Triton International by 203.9% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 228,521 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Triton International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

