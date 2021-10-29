Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Posts Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

TROX stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. 3,025,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. Tronox has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.63.

Get Tronox alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tronox stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Tronox worth $33,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.