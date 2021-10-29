TrueFeedBack Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $73,897.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00231886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00098572 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011222 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

