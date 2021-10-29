TrueFi (TRU) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $334.12 million and approximately $21.34 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get TrueFi alerts:

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

