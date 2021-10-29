Truist Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $158.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by Truist from $137.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of PLD opened at $146.67 on Monday. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $146.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after buying an additional 753,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after purchasing an additional 543,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after purchasing an additional 325,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

