Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunovant in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.27). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immunovant by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 40,830 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Immunovant news, Director George V. Migausky acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes bought 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

