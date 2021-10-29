Truist Securiti Comments on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.59.

Generac stock opened at $503.52 on Wednesday. Generac has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $510.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.36.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.