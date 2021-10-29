Truist Securiti Weighs in on Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

