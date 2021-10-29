Truist Securiti Weighs in on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $145.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average is $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

