Truist Securities Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $350.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $255.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.
SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.57.
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.79. Saia has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $316.98.
In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
