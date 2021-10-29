Truist Securities Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $350.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $255.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.79. Saia has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $316.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

