TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Shares of TRST opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $640.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $816,082.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,865 shares of company stock worth $94,997 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

