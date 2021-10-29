Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 177,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

NKTR stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

