Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 81,730 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 81,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.13% of Sanmina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after acquiring an additional 173,041 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,983,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,213,000 after acquiring an additional 256,648 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,578,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,467,000 after acquiring an additional 38,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 826,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

