Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.44.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $353.02 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.13. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.09 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

