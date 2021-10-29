Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.20% of Extreme Networks worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

