Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in October

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the September 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TBXXF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 121,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.98.
About Turmalina Metals
