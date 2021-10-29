Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Down 95.1% in October

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the September 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TBXXF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 121,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. Turmalina Metals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

