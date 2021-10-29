Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.83.

TWLO stock opened at $284.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.50. Twilio has a 12 month low of $254.82 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

