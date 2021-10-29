Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $2,338,108.74 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.14, for a total value of $2,338,108.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,115,897.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $121.66 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $1,643,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.