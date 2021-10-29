Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $86.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

