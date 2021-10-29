Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $86.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWTR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.
NYSE:TWTR opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39.
In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
