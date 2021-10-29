Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.51 and a beta of 0.82. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $150,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

