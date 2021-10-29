U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Posts Earnings Results

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

USCB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USCB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

