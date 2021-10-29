UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $402,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

EQIX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $847.00. 1,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,322. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $820.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $786.57. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

