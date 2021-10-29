UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,086,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.83% of Ameriprise Financial worth $519,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.55. 1,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,280. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.33 and a twelve month high of $307.55. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

