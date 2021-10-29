UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $557.62 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,550 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $557,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 54.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 376.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,634. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average is $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

